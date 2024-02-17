Fixed the absence of prize coins and reputation points.
Corrected texture display issues (mip-mapping) when selecting graphics quality below ULTRA.
Dynamic fields now display correctly when changing the language to EMPTY_STRING.
Sound settings now function properly.
Opponent parameters are now correctly displayed in the race sheet.
Added Singularity Blip track to the Miniatures location.
Fixed an error caused by the absence of a set StartPosition on the track. If the user did not set at least one StartPosition.
Added new objects to the editor.
Booster parameters fix.
Fixed booster pad.
Corrected the incorrect display of shadows under the car.
RC Revolution update for 17 February 2024
Hotfix | v1.1.0
