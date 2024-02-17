Feature Friday - February 16, 2024

206.65
- Added new descriptions for several pieces of armor and ceremonial vibrokhopesh.
- Trash and scrap can no longer break or rust.
- Creatures no longer expel their quills against inanimate objects.
- Clues for the Kith and Kin quest are now properly marked as quest items, warning you before being sold.
- Autoexplore no longer picks up Kith and Kin clues.
- Gas masks and filters now reduce damage caused by dangerous gases only if they are dangerous to inhale, but when they are, the damage reduction is much more effective.
- You are no longer prompted multiple times about your ability to swoop when flying.
- Star kraken no longer extrude unidentifiable tubes.
- The recoil ability can once again be used on the world map.
- Made death by damage reflection messages a little more sensical.
- Unidentified hoversleds are no longer seen as 'small boxes'.
- Increased the value of rubber tree seed.
- Fixed a bug that caused Eskhind to sometimes travel back towards the hollowed tree after returning to Bey Lah.
- Fixed a bug that caused Keh-hind to sometimes not leave Bey Lah right away when exiled.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused creatures to spawn directly over pits.
- Fixed a bug that rarely caused creatures to spawn directly on top of spacetime vortices.
- Fixed a bug that caused fish to sometimes spawn without water.
- Fixed a bug that caused daggers in the thrown weapon slot to be eligible for Rejoinder.
- Fixed a bug that prevented your notes from displaying properly on unidentified items.
- Fixed a bug that caused walls and furniture to remain targeted even when out of line of sight.
- Fixed a bug that caused death from thirst to be attributed to the last creature that damaged you.
