Caves of Qud update for 17 February 2024

Feature Friday - February 16, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13483400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

206.65

  • Added new descriptions for several pieces of armor and ceremonial vibrokhopesh.
  • Trash and scrap can no longer break or rust.
  • Creatures no longer expel their quills against inanimate objects.
  • Clues for the Kith and Kin quest are now properly marked as quest items, warning you before being sold.
  • Autoexplore no longer picks up Kith and Kin clues.
  • Gas masks and filters now reduce damage caused by dangerous gases only if they are dangerous to inhale, but when they are, the damage reduction is much more effective.
  • You are no longer prompted multiple times about your ability to swoop when flying.
  • Star kraken no longer extrude unidentifiable tubes.
  • The recoil ability can once again be used on the world map.
  • Made death by damage reflection messages a little more sensical.
  • Unidentified hoversleds are no longer seen as 'small boxes'.
  • Increased the value of rubber tree seed.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Eskhind to sometimes travel back towards the hollowed tree after returning to Bey Lah.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Keh-hind to sometimes not leave Bey Lah right away when exiled.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused creatures to spawn directly over pits.
  • Fixed a bug that rarely caused creatures to spawn directly on top of spacetime vortices.
  • Fixed a bug that caused fish to sometimes spawn without water.
  • Fixed a bug that caused daggers in the thrown weapon slot to be eligible for Rejoinder.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented your notes from displaying properly on unidentified items.
  • Fixed a bug that caused walls and furniture to remain targeted even when out of line of sight.
  • Fixed a bug that caused death from thirst to be attributed to the last creature that damaged you.

