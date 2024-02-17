 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Nine Heavens update for 17 February 2024

V1.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 13483282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Burst is adjusted to only release 3 spells
  2. Add weapon CD
  3. Chain adjustment to randomly deal additional star multiple damage to an enemy. Cost increase reduced from 50% to 20%
  4. Reduced cost, reduced cost from 20% to 10%, reduced damage from 5% to 2%

Changed files in this update

Depot 2741111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link