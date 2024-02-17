- Burst is adjusted to only release 3 spells
- Add weapon CD
- Chain adjustment to randomly deal additional star multiple damage to an enemy. Cost increase reduced from 50% to 20%
- Reduced cost, reduced cost from 20% to 10%, reduced damage from 5% to 2%
Idle Nine Heavens update for 17 February 2024
V1.1.8
