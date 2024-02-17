Version 2.2.5

Quick Fixes/Updates
- Tinkering now auto populates the tokens, similar to the hand, starting with the token to tinker and then filling up the tokens used for tinkering
- Updates the battle previews to show when a token is receiving an attack boost
- Adds additional achievements
- Fixes the achievements related to capturing a certain amount of tokens in a single move
- Fixes incorrect sound effects playing when devolving
- Fixes wait times after placing tokens down when a bomb was not triggered
