Attack on Hex Island update for 17 February 2024

Version 2.2.5

Build 13483258

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick Fixes/Updates

  • Tinkering now auto populates the tokens, similar to the hand, starting with the token to tinker and then filling up the tokens used for tinkering
  • Updates the battle previews to show when a token is receiving an attack boost
  • Adds additional achievements
  • Fixes the achievements related to capturing a certain amount of tokens in a single move
  • Fixes incorrect sound effects playing when devolving
  • Fixes wait times after placing tokens down when a bomb was not triggered

