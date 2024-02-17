Small Hotfix / Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13483252 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello all!

Update 1.28.2 was a pretty huge refactor to stabilize some of the more important systems of the game and there were a few small issues that came with that update. Thankfully they are now fixed!

UI: Add hotkey numbers to side card holders

Update hotkey numbers of spellbar if they change in controls

Thanks MrMarblz!

fix: Server Crash due to broken kill switch (#490)

fix: Ally deathmason not summoning

ally units on levels with Natural blue portal pickups.

Thanks Raven and Isneverthere!

Deathmason On Death Event Fix (#467)

Killing the original deathmason will now slay all enemies on the map like it used to

Killing the original deathmason will now spawn his 3 brothers like it used to

fix: Waves

In plus levels, players get full mana before additional waves spawn

fix: Players suddenly at -1000,-1000

Thanks as always to all the amazing players for your support.