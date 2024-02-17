 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spellmasons update for 17 February 2024

Small Hotfix / Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13483252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Update 1.28.2 was a pretty huge refactor to stabilize some of the more important systems of the game and there were a few small issues that came with that update. Thankfully they are now fixed!

  • UI: Add hotkey numbers to side card holders
    Update hotkey numbers of spellbar if they change in controls
    Thanks MrMarblz!

  • fix: Server Crash due to broken kill switch (#490)

  • fix: Ally deathmason not summoning
    ally units on levels with Natural blue portal pickups.
    Thanks Raven and Isneverthere!

  • Deathmason On Death Event Fix (#467)

  • Killing the original deathmason will now slay all enemies on the map like it used to

  • Killing the original deathmason will now spawn his 3 brothers like it used to

  • fix: Waves

  • In plus levels, players get full mana before additional waves spawn

  • fix: Players suddenly at -1000,-1000

Thanks as always to all the amazing players for your support. Checkout our discord community to be a part of the happenings! https://discord.com/invite/q6sUCreHeJ

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1618381
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1618382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link