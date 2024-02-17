Small Hotfix / Bug Fixes

Hello all!
Update 1.28.2 was a pretty huge refactor to stabilize some of the more important systems of the game and there were a few small issues that came with that update. Thankfully they are now fixed!
-
UI: Add hotkey numbers to side card holders
Update hotkey numbers of spellbar if they change in controls
Thanks MrMarblz!
-
fix: Server Crash due to broken kill switch (#490)
-
fix: Ally deathmason not summoning
ally units on levels with Natural blue portal pickups.
Thanks Raven and Isneverthere!
-
Deathmason On Death Event Fix (#467)
-
Killing the original deathmason will now slay all enemies on the map like it used to
-
Killing the original deathmason will now spawn his 3 brothers like it used to
-
fix: Waves
-
In plus levels, players get full mana before additional waves spawn
-
fix: Players suddenly at -1000,-1000
Thanks as always to all the amazing players for your support. Checkout our discord community to be a part of the happenings! https://discord.com/invite/q6sUCreHeJ
