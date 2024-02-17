Fruit Salad Update 2024-02-16

Build 1.0.02162024
This update includes a fix for the leaderboards, a QOL change for players who like to play in windowed mode, and two new skins!
Skins
- New Skin - Tropical (Featuring: Blueberry, Raspberry, Kiwi, Starfruit, Lime, Pomegranate, Grapefruit, Dragon Fruit, Coconut, Durian, Jackfruit)
- New Skin - Pren's Reward (granted when earning the Pren's Challenge achievement)
General
- Window size and position are now saved when not in fullscreen mode.
Fixes
- Fixed a clipping issue with the friend's leaderboard.
Changed files in this update