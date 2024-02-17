 Skip to content

Your Chronicle update for 17 February 2024

[ ver 2.2.5 ] Save pins!

Share · View all patches · Build 13483180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [ Modify ] Save pin functions.
  • [ Fix ] Chronicle Guide.

Changed files in this update

