Undeadly update for 17 February 2024

Patch 17th February 2024

Hi there

I've released a small patch to fix an issue.

  • [Bug] Fixed a bug where deploying a utility item like a mine would not work in some cases.

Thanks ːsteamthumbsupː
Ryan

