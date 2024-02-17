Six Invitational 2024

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For the first time in Rainbow Six Esports' history, the Six Invitational takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera from February 13 to 25.

This is our most iconic and renowned event of the year, providing the Siege community with an opportunity to come together and celebrate the game, discover details for the upcoming Year 9 and get the opportunity to watch the World Champions crowned in front of a packed-out arena.

Tune in at https://www.twitch.tv/rainbow6 or watch the streams on the Rainbow Six Siege product page on Steam.