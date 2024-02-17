 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 17 February 2024

Six Invitational 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13482850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For the first time in Rainbow Six Esports' history, the Six Invitational takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera from February 13 to 25.

This is our most iconic and renowned event of the year, providing the Siege community with an opportunity to come together and celebrate the game, discover details for the upcoming Year 9 and get the opportunity to watch the World Champions crowned in front of a packed-out arena.

Tune in at https://www.twitch.tv/rainbow6 or watch the streams on the Rainbow Six Siege product page on Steam.

  • Group stage February 13-17, 2024 // 09:30 local time (BRT) / 07:30 EST / 13:30 CET / 21:30 JST-KST
  • Playoffs Phase 1 February 18-21, 2024 // 09:30 local time (BRT) / 07:30 EST / 13:30 CET / 21:30 JST-KST
  • Playoffs Phase 2 Day 1 February 23, 2024 // 10:30 local time (BRT) / 08:30 EST / 14:30 CET / 22:30 JST-KST
  • Playoffs Phase 2 Day 2 February 24, 2024 // 10:30 local time (BRT) / 08:30 EST / 14:30 CET / 22:30 JST-KST
  • Playoffs Phase 2 Day 3 February 25, 2024 // 12:30 local time (BRT) / 09:30 EST / 15:30 CET / 23:30 JST-KST

Changed depots in tu_rotation_02 branch

View more data in app history for build 13482850
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Content Depot 359551
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot French Depot 359553
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Italian Depot 359554
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot German Depot 359555
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Spanish Depot 359556
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Brasilian Depot 359557
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Japanese Depot 377235
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Russian Depot 377236
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot HighRes Texture Pack Depot 377239
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Depot Latam Depot 377243
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link