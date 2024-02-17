 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

20 Small Mazes update for 17 February 2024

Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 13482821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added more robustness to the "gravity" maze. Removed the ability to move up and down, which should never have been enabled in the first place.

Thank you all for playing!

-FLEB

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2570632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link