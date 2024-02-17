v8.5a - February 16th, 2024
-6 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 708)
-Added collection text to Hadesoh and Split Veyeral's events
-Blessings appearing in story events is now a reward for one of the new dreams
-Default's worm forms will now take reduced damage until their intro animation ends
-Increased the difficulty of some of Voladrome's attacks
-Bug Fix: A certain special interaction in Split Veyeral's event did not work correctly
-Bug Fix: The Clock upgrade gifts were missing their radiating cost values
-Bug Fix: Loading a run in progress would not allow blessings to appear
