WarSphere update for 17 February 2024

WarSphere V11 introduces a new game mode: EXPLORATION

Build 13482597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Exploration mode is an alternative gameplay mode that offers a more forgiving experience. You don't lose your equipped items upon death and progress is saved, though you loose non-equipped items and scrap. Exploration mode does not unlock archive entries and the story is deactivated. You can find log files though. If you find the learning curve of the original roguelike mode a little too steep, or if you want a less hardcore experience, this mode is for you. Having an option for a lower difficulty mode was the most requested feature before and after launch, so here it is. This new mode will lower the entry barrier for the game while not touching the core experience.

