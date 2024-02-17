ZERO GROUNDS UPDATE #1.0.10

Hey everyone! We hope you are having a great start to your weekend. Here is a list of changes in the patch 1.0.10:

Added:

Chinese (Simplified) language support.

Upon first launch after this update, all players will receive a free gift pack containing 100 Iridium-148 - our virtual in-game currency. We want to thank everyone for playing the game and apologize for recent level progress wipe due to technical issues on our end.

Changed:

Double XP event from the last update has now ended.

You will permanently receive double XP (50) for killing real players, and 25 XP for killing bots.

There are now two different environmental backgrounds in the main menu which will load randomly every time.

In addition to the above changes, we have also made a number of small bug fixes.

What's Next

We are dedicated to continue releasing updates in the future, primarily addressing the optimization issues, finishing localization for all text in the game, but also adding new exciting content. Thank you for staying with us!