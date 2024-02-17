 Skip to content

Burst Hero update for 17 February 2024

1.6.1 Update List

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the issue where the spawn quantity was incorrect under specific circumstances.

  • The base refresh cost for the shop has been reduced from 50 gold coins to 10 gold coins.

  • The demo version has been updated accordingly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2220481
macOS 64-bit Depot 2220482
