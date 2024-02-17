-
Fixed the issue where the spawn quantity was incorrect under specific circumstances.
-
The base refresh cost for the shop has been reduced from 50 gold coins to 10 gold coins.
-
The demo version has been updated accordingly.
Burst Hero update for 17 February 2024
1.6.1 Update List
Patchnotes via Steam Community
