Patch Notes - 2/16/2024

Bugs
- Prevent Brightness slider from going under 100%
- Bluetooth Xbox controllers should now work on Linux/SteamDeck
- Many other random controllers should work out of the box
- The Coward will now kick out items you leave in the trade window when it closes
Balance
- The Encampment is no longer a blood-bath
- Rebuilt enemy spawning algorithm. Should better adhere to the correct point value for a level now.
Misc.
- Hammer of Wotana power move should no longer crash the game with high Attack Count
- If the Coin Tally in the bottom right flips between negative and positive, it will reset
- With vsync off, the frame rate can no longer go into the thousands and cause so much coil whine
- Straggler enemies are no longer killed. Instead, the level will just complete.
- You can no longer heal the Innocent after the event completes
Additions
- Many things in the works…
