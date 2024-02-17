 Skip to content

Into the Necrovale update for 17 February 2024

Patch Notes - 2/16/2024

Patch Notes - 2/16/2024

Bugs

  • Prevent Brightness slider from going under 100%
  • Bluetooth Xbox controllers should now work on Linux/SteamDeck
  • Many other random controllers should work out of the box
  • The Coward will now kick out items you leave in the trade window when it closes

Balance

  • The Encampment is no longer a blood-bath
  • Rebuilt enemy spawning algorithm. Should better adhere to the correct point value for a level now.

Misc.

  • Hammer of Wotana power move should no longer crash the game with high Attack Count
  • If the Coin Tally in the bottom right flips between negative and positive, it will reset
  • With vsync off, the frame rate can no longer go into the thousands and cause so much coil whine
  • Straggler enemies are no longer killed. Instead, the level will just complete.
  • You can no longer heal the Innocent after the event completes

Additions

  • Many things in the works…

