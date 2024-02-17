HARD MODE & NEW GAME+ Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13482310 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 01:26:30 UTC by Wendy

Hello, we are KIWIWALKS!

We are excited to introduce Version 1.301 and its additions of Hard Mode and NG+.

Read further for more details!

New difficulty levels added - Hard/Very Hard

The patterns of boss and semi-boss enemies are changed.

Some player skills are rebalanced for these difficulties only.

2. New Game Plus Mode (NG+)

Can be started via "New Story" on the title screen If you have a record of viewing the ending, you can use any save file to start again from Chapter 1.

The initial tutorial story will be skipped and you will start in the middle of Chapter 1.

New content exclusive to NG+ mode

New monsters

New equipment

3. Quality of Life Features

Auto-skip Dialog

Added an option to automatically skip dialog once voiced lines end.

Crafting Mastery

Once you craft a healing potion/combat tool 3 times, you will get double the amount of crafting experience in subsequent crafts.

4. Skill Balancing

Increased efficiency of HP-consuming skills

Each time you use a skill that consumes HP, its power is increased by 36%. Combining skills with this effect will increase the power of all of them.

Applies to: Overload Strike 1, Overload Strike 2, Ultimate Strike, Ecarr Vertel, Ecarr Half

Life Staff

HP recovery amount from skills can now be amplified with Strategic CRIT.

Excess recovery amount from skills is capped at 65% of max HP.

Pet Balancing

Lucca: The number of cooldown turns required when using Turn Pass has been changed.

Changed from 1 turn on first use and 4 turns subsequently to 3 turns on first use and 3 turns subsequently.

Changed from 1 turn on first use and 4 turns subsequently to 3 turns on first use and 3 turns subsequently. Aslan: Increased power of secondary skill.

Added more defense skills on top of Basic Defense

Charge Strength (from Physical Training Stage 2)

Charge Magic (from Mental Training Stage 2)

5. Hard/Very Hard Mode-Exclusive Balancing

The duration of certain defense buffs has been adjusted from 2 turns to 1 turn. The maximum power of skills affected by enhancement (eg. Peanut Shark) will be limited to the highest level of Attack Blessings. Added a new defense skill for Warriors. After being attacked a certain number of times, they will instantly enter Defense state, greatly reducing damage. Boss/Semi-Boss Enemies

Boss battle patterns will be added or changed.

Some boss stats will increase proportionally to the player's stats

6. Various bug and localization fixes

For any questions about the game or submitting bug reports, please use our official Discord channel.

Thank you!

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/witchspring