Noxium update for 17 February 2024

Bux Fixes

17 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a game breaking bug where the terminal went blank
  • Fixed the weird loading issue, I still don't really know why it was happening because I couldn't get the issue to replicate on my PC, so I just removed the fading between scenes

Windows Depot 2237482
