- Fixed a game breaking bug where the terminal went blank
- Fixed the weird loading issue, I still don't really know why it was happening because I couldn't get the issue to replicate on my PC, so I just removed the fading between scenes
Noxium update for 17 February 2024
Bux Fixes
