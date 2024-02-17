//Fixed
Some walls on crush map could flicker
Light in the subway basement was displayed incorrectly
Fixed excessively long black screen saver on crush map when you passed a level
Fixed a bug where toilets on the subway map were going into the wall
Fixed a bug where some weapons on the subway map did not make a firing sound
Fixed a bug where on the secret lab map your instant kill could start flying over your head and become infinite.
Fixed a bug where the game would stall when killing an enemy while standing close to it
Now volume settings affect tw woman's voice
Fixed severe fps dropout at the end of the subway map
Fixed a bug that caused no pickups to drop from the mutant
Now master sound works correctly
Bug causing hands to become higher than head is fixed
Fixed a bug where toilets on the street map were falling behind the house and you couldn't kill them.
// changed
Fixed several bugs in Russian translation
Reduced health of the boss on the street map
//Added
Improved partially missing Ukrainian and Russian translation
Added UI sounds
Added ammo crates to the arena where you fight the mutant on the street map
Changed files in this update