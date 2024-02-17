Share · View all patches · Build 13482263 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 02:09:18 UTC by Wendy

//Fixed

Some walls on crush map could flicker

Light in the subway basement was displayed incorrectly

Fixed excessively long black screen saver on crush map when you passed a level

Fixed a bug where toilets on the subway map were going into the wall

Fixed a bug where some weapons on the subway map did not make a firing sound

Fixed a bug where on the secret lab map your instant kill could start flying over your head and become infinite.

Fixed a bug where the game would stall when killing an enemy while standing close to it

Now volume settings affect tw woman's voice

Fixed severe fps dropout at the end of the subway map

Fixed a bug that caused no pickups to drop from the mutant

Now master sound works correctly

Bug causing hands to become higher than head is fixed

Fixed a bug where toilets on the street map were falling behind the house and you couldn't kill them.

// changed

Fixed several bugs in Russian translation

Reduced health of the boss on the street map

//Added

Improved partially missing Ukrainian and Russian translation

Added UI sounds

Added ammo crates to the arena where you fight the mutant on the street map