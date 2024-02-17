 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

20 Small Mazes update for 17 February 2024

Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 13482260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where you could drag the "draft" puzzle offscreen.

If this has happened on your save file, if you press "k" on your keyboard at any time it should bring it back to the center of the screen.

-FLEB

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2570632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link