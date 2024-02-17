Fixed an issue where you could drag the "draft" puzzle offscreen.
If this has happened on your save file, if you press "k" on your keyboard at any time it should bring it back to the center of the screen.
-FLEB
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed an issue where you could drag the "draft" puzzle offscreen.
If this has happened on your save file, if you press "k" on your keyboard at any time it should bring it back to the center of the screen.
-FLEB
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update