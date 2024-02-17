Community Crunch 397: New Official Cosmetics, Love Evolved, and More!

The Love Ascended event is in full swing, but time is ticking! Make sure to dive into the festivities before they conclude on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Additionally, we've spiced things up on the Official Servers with some brand-new custom cosmetics. Elevate your cosmetic game with these exclusive additions!
Download & play new custom content created by players, including new maps, creatures, items, and game modes, through a dedicated new Mod-bowser directly within the game. Enjoy an endless stream of new ARK content as the creativity and talent of the community is fully unleashed for the first time across gaming platforms and stay tuned as we spotlight more Cross-Platform Mods each week!
This video features:
- Dino Colourizer! by ChrisMods
- Table Top Crafting by Sandi_00
- Prehistoric Beasts Part 2 by Queen_Crysta
- Prehistoric Beasts Part 3 by Queen_Crysta
- Undead Suit by Ave
- ARK310CSS by 310LOG
- Klinger Additional Skin Cosmetics Rustic GreenHouse by klingerMartins
- Cliffans Saddles [Custom Cosmetics] by Cliffan_
- Skeleton Costume by Ave
Can you feel the love in the air? Love Ascended is live to sweep ARK survivors off their feet with an array of enchanting new treats and delights. This love-filled event, celebrating Valentine's Day, will continue to spread joy and affection until Tuesday, February 20, 2024, on Official Servers.
- PVP/PVE: 2x Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding
- Small Tribes: 5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4.5x Breeding
- ARKpocalypse: 5x Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding
For full details, check out this post!
Be sure to tune in this Saturday, February 17th for Session #2 about blueprinting!
If you missed it Session #1, you can watch it here to learn more about the visual aspects of modding.
Session #1
- Watch Past Broadcast
- Visual elements - starting a new character, setting up the animations, mesh, physics, etc.
Session #2
- February 17th, 10 AM - 12 PM Pacific
- Blueprinting - setting up the actual character BPs
Session #3
- March 2nd, 10 AM - 12 PM Pacific
- Going Live - getting the mod prepped, testing issues, uploading, etc.
Watch on Garuga or on SurvivetheArk's Twitch channels!
ARKpocalypse servers have been wiped today!
What are ARKpocalypse?
- ARKpocalypse are monthly-wipe servers with higher than usual rates.
- Next wipe: March 15th 2024
You can join them by searching in the server browser! Happy Surviving!
Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form
Help us discover your talent by tagging your art with #ARKPhotoMode or #ARKFanart on social media!
Creator: LolsAtLance
Welcome to the ultimate Love Ascended Hatchery and Breeding Base on ARK: Survival Ascended! This romantic base is perfect for all your breeding needs during the Love Ascended event.
Creator: BEYPlays
BEYPlays shows you how to make the most of Love Ascended while it is here!
Yutyrannus conceptual redesign by chawizawd
Lightning Wyvern by arcticthefoxwing
ARK Gigantoraptor by 드찌/어찌
Microraptor art doll from ARK: Survival Ascended by sayvaris
Fan art by Ampraeh
Oops server repair by PixelDragonCreations
Allosaurus by Spinosaurxs
Kapro by Lissy
Cliffside Home by u/FloppyKangaroo
At dusk... by Sirius
Photo Mode by derK0MA
The hair is back on the Ark baby!!! by @Kiah0nFire
Enjoy your weekend!
