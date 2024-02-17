Community Crunch 397: New Official Cosmetics, Love Evolved, and More!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



The Love Ascended event is in full swing, but time is ticking! Make sure to dive into the festivities before they conclude on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Additionally, we've spiced things up on the Official Servers with some brand-new custom cosmetics. Elevate your cosmetic game with these exclusive additions!

Download & play new custom content created by players, including new maps, creatures, items, and game modes, through a dedicated new Mod-bowser directly within the game. Enjoy an endless stream of new ARK content as the creativity and talent of the community is fully unleashed for the first time across gaming platforms and stay tuned as we spotlight more Cross-Platform Mods each week!

Can you feel the love in the air? Love Ascended is live to sweep ARK survivors off their feet with an array of enchanting new treats and delights. This love-filled event, celebrating Valentine's Day, will continue to spread joy and affection until Tuesday, February 20, 2024, on Official Servers.

PVP/PVE : 2x Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding

: 2x Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding Small Tribes : 5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4.5x Breeding

: 5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4.5x Breeding ARKpocalypse: 5x Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding

Be sure to tune in this Saturday, February 17th for Session #2 about blueprinting!

If you missed it Session #1, you can watch it here to learn more about the visual aspects of modding.

Session #1

Watch Past Broadcast

Visual elements - starting a new character, setting up the animations, mesh, physics, etc.

Session #2

February 17th, 10 AM - 12 PM Pacific

Blueprinting - setting up the actual character BPs

Session #3

March 2nd, 10 AM - 12 PM Pacific

Going Live - getting the mod prepped, testing issues, uploading, etc.

ARKpocalypse servers have been wiped today!

What are ARKpocalypse?

ARKpocalypse are monthly-wipe servers with higher than usual rates.

Next wipe: March 15th 2024

