- Improved main quest handling at Verona.
- Updates to improve archery.
- Fixed an issue with the roadblock guards not speaking.
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn't jump after chasing Maximus.
- Fixed an issue where Romius Treasure dialogue would not load if you failed his Runaway quest
Slaves of Rome update for 17 February 2024
Hotfix #7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
