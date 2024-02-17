 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slaves of Rome update for 17 February 2024

Hotfix #7

Share · View all patches · Build 13482184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved main quest handling at Verona.
  • Updates to improve archery.
  • Fixed an issue with the roadblock guards not speaking.
  • Fixed an issue where the player couldn't jump after chasing Maximus.
  • Fixed an issue where Romius Treasure dialogue would not load if you failed his Runaway quest

Changed files in this update

Depot 1380071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link