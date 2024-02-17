 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reel Life update for 17 February 2024

Build 1.0.11 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13482021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

For most of February, updates will be focused on optimization. We want to make sure the incoming additions will perform as smoothly as possible.

Changed

  • Cooking UI adjustments
  • Chicken coop environment adjustments

Fixed

  • Performance improvements
  • Reductions in scene load and unload time
  • Improved SFX playback consistency
  • Cooking system recipe list fixes
  • Screen resolution scaling of dragged inventory items
  • Gemstone and ore slot machines win quantity display error if clicked through too quickly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2433231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link