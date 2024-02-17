Build 1.0.11 Update

Hello!
For most of February, updates will be focused on optimization. We want to make sure the incoming additions will perform as smoothly as possible.
Changed
- Cooking UI adjustments
- Chicken coop environment adjustments
Fixed
- Performance improvements
- Reductions in scene load and unload time
- Improved SFX playback consistency
- Cooking system recipe list fixes
- Screen resolution scaling of dragged inventory items
- Gemstone and ore slot machines win quantity display error if clicked through too quickly
Changed files in this update