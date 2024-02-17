UPDATE: Version: 0.2.4.38

Version: 0.2.4.38
Patch Notes:
- Fixed all currently known typos & errors.
- x15 new ‘Movies’ questions added.
- x15 new ‘Video Games’ questions added.
- x24 new ‘Aquatic Life’ questions added.
- Moved the x25 aquatic type questions from 'Animal Kingdom' to 'Aquatic Life'.
Updated questions quantities:
- Movies’ question count = 165
- ‘Video Games’ question count = 90
- ‘Aquatic Life’ question count = 98
- ‘Animal Kingdom’ question count = 125
New question set coming soon!
ːUltimatePieceː
Changed files in this update