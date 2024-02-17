 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Trivia update for 17 February 2024

UPDATE: Version: 0.2.4.38

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:
  • Fixed all currently known typos & errors.
  • x15 new ‘Movies’ questions added.
  • x15 new ‘Video Games’ questions added.
  • x24 new ‘Aquatic Life’ questions added.
  • Moved the x25 aquatic type questions from 'Animal Kingdom' to 'Aquatic Life'.

Updated questions quantities:

  • Movies’ question count = 165
  • ‘Video Games’ question count = 90
  • ‘Aquatic Life’ question count = 98
  • ‘Animal Kingdom’ question count = 125

New question set coming soon!

ːUltimatePieceː

