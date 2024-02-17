Rolled out a Hot Fix for an Achievement bug!

Fixed a bug that made the "Researcher" Achievement not trigger properly!

Sorry for the inconvenience on this one!

The "Researcher" Achievement is earned from reading all the computer entries in the game. (You just have to click/open them.) There are 20 in total.

If you have a save file towards the end of the game, you can access every computer in that area, and trigger the Achievement, as long as you've read all 20 computer entries.

Some insight...

Reading the computer entries IS tracked. The information is stored in the game's Save Data as long as you back out of the in-game computer before quitting the game. This way you don't have to read all the in-game computer entries in one playthrough in order to get the Achievement (makes sense, right?!). Therefore, if you're sure you've already read all the entries, the Achievement will ping from whichever computer entry you read next! So if it doesn't ping for you, click on all the computer entries and you're sure to get the Achievement!