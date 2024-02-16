 Skip to content

Tether update for 16 February 2024

Feb 16 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13481743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Getting stranded on a mountain sucks. Some maps have been adjusted so that players can't get stuck :)

Let me know if you find any others, thanks!

-Logan

