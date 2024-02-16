 Skip to content

Vegas Infinite by PokerStars update for 16 February 2024

Valentine's Day Freeroll Livestream! 💕

Valentine’s Day Freeroll! 💕


Our Valentine’s Day Freeroll is today! Join for a chance to win free Chip prizes and Valentine’s content! The top 3 contenders will receive the Valentine’s Day 2024 Pack for free, along with a variety of other Valentine’s themed goodies! Plus, don’t miss out on the opportunity to receive free heartwarming treats from Koopid and his helpers! Tune in LIVE on February 16th at 7PM EST to spectate the action and participate in Valentine’s themed giveaways!

