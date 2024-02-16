 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 16 February 2024

PATCH V.1.1.8 with a new locality: the LIGHTHOUSE

Share · View all patches · Build 13481592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added a new locality on the map: the Lighthouse! There is also another survivor in the area.

We added redesigned sprites for:
Ubirajara;
Santanaraptor;
Mirischia;
Allosauroidea;
Prionosuchus;
Water croc;
Several robots;
Several plants;
*Turbines;

More improvements to the gameplay:
We changed the fast travel system and there are now signs across Ilha Grande in which you can interact to use vehicles;
We improved the font design in the missions window to add a more discrete look to the HUD;

We have new animations for the plants and trees:
Benneditales;
Brachyphyllum;
Lycophyte;
Pterydophyte;

Bug fixes:

  • We added a fix for the Manual structure and also a fix for the image loading problem;
  • We added a fix for non-Latin alphabet fonts displayed in several scenes;
  • The random no menu access bug was solved;

We also added a new language translation:
*Russian;

Changed files in this update

Windows DINO HAZARD Win Depot 1287541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link