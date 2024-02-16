PATCH V.1.1.8 with a new locality: the LIGHTHOUSE

We added a new locality on the map: the Lighthouse! There is also another survivor in the area.
We added redesigned sprites for:
Ubirajara;
Santanaraptor;
Mirischia;
Allosauroidea;
Prionosuchus;
Water croc;
Several robots;
Several plants;
*Turbines;
More improvements to the gameplay:
We changed the fast travel system and there are now signs across Ilha Grande in which you can interact to use vehicles;
We improved the font design in the missions window to add a more discrete look to the HUD;
We have new animations for the plants and trees:
Benneditales;
Brachyphyllum;
Lycophyte;
Pterydophyte;
Bug fixes:
- We added a fix for the Manual structure and also a fix for the image loading problem;
- We added a fix for non-Latin alphabet fonts displayed in several scenes;
- The random no menu access bug was solved;
We also added a new language translation:
*Russian;
