PATCH V.1.1.8 with a new locality: the LIGHTHOUSE

We added a new locality on the map: the Lighthouse! There is also another survivor in the area.

We added redesigned sprites for:

Ubirajara;

Santanaraptor;

Mirischia;

Allosauroidea;

Prionosuchus;

Water croc;

Several robots;

Several plants;

*Turbines;

More improvements to the gameplay:

We changed the fast travel system and there are now signs across Ilha Grande in which you can interact to use vehicles;

We improved the font design in the missions window to add a more discrete look to the HUD;

We have new animations for the plants and trees:

Benneditales;

Brachyphyllum;

Lycophyte;

Pterydophyte;

Bug fixes:

We added a fix for the Manual structure and also a fix for the image loading problem;

We added a fix for non-Latin alphabet fonts displayed in several scenes;

The random no menu access bug was solved;

We also added a new language translation:

*Russian;