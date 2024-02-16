Update, Version 20240217B

English

############Debug################

Fixed a crash on mini-map because of an uninitialized variable in some old save files. (By old, I mean a save file needs to be at least older than version 20240121 to trigger this crash. New save files are not affected. But I am fixing this anyway.)

简体中文

#############Debug################

修复了一个关于小地图的因为在较为古老的存档中未被设立的变量导致的崩溃。（较为古老的定义是一个存档至少要比版本20240121更早才会发生这个崩溃。新的存档不会有问题。但是，我还是决定修复这个Bug。)