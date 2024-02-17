Release Notes for 2/16/2024

[ MISC ]
- 50% throw-strength grenades are now guaranteed if both attack buttons are held long enough then released within a short time from each other
- Fixed in-game bot avatar images not reloading correctly after pause menu was opened
- Fixed behaviour of previous round button during demo playback
- Fixed inability to clear a button binding in game settings
- Improved performance of telemetry display HUD element
- Normalized volume of NIGHTMODE music kits
- Stability improvements
Changed files in this update