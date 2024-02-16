 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loya Playtest update for 16 February 2024

0.305a

Share · View all patches · Build 13481401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now split items stacks by holding alt while dragging items.

  • Added a new item based puzzle for the step 1 of the first dungeon entrance unlocking quest. (dungeon is still being developed)

  • The Core can now be upgraded with 5 wood, the tutorial asks you to upgrade it in the first step.

  • A text now informs you that you can press the "Use" key to dismount while riding mounts or your core.

  • Added 2 new items: Forest bat wing, Crispy kebab (food + movement speed well fed bonus)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2274281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link