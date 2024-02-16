-
You can now split items stacks by holding alt while dragging items.
Added a new item based puzzle for the step 1 of the first dungeon entrance unlocking quest. (dungeon is still being developed)
The Core can now be upgraded with 5 wood, the tutorial asks you to upgrade it in the first step.
A text now informs you that you can press the "Use" key to dismount while riding mounts or your core.
Added 2 new items: Forest bat wing, Crispy kebab (food + movement speed well fed bonus)
Loya Playtest update for 16 February 2024
0.305a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
