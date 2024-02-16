Quality of Life Update (v 240216.14)

Hello Plant Parents!

We've got a nice sized quality of life update today. We've had time to get to some polish and tweaks that had been piling up on our to-do list.

ADJUSTMENTS

Variable Placement -- Now you can tweak where you hang your art or set your furniture! The art will no longer snap automatically in place. You can adjust and nudge to your heart's content.

-- Now you can tweak where you hang your art or set your furniture! The art will no longer snap automatically in place. You can adjust and nudge to your heart's content. Achievement progress -- Your achievement progress is now visible in the journal as a progress bar! Go to the achievements page and hover on the bar to see exactly how many days, coins, or items away you are from completing an achievement. No more guessing!

-- Your achievement progress is now visible in the journal as a progress bar! Go to the achievements page and hover on the bar to see exactly how many days, coins, or items away you are from completing an achievement. No more guessing! Pot Flipping -- You could flip the art and plants but not the pots. The pot will now flip along with its plant. You want that dog pot to face the other direction? No problem!

FIXES

Fixed a bug where some artwork would stop producing rewards.

Fertilizer terrarium sound will now pause if you pause, step out to the shops or open the journal.

Coin rewards now show in journal just like other rewards.

Fixed wonky animation in Ponytail Palm.

Fixed back button on apartment screen taking you to exit screen.

Added instructions to empty storage unit in pop up.

Corrected inconsistent punctuation and capitalization in journal.

Fixed achievement images from displaying incorrectly.

Fixed Dogbot showing up incorrectly in journal as a base game item.

Please let us know how you like these new adjustments!

XOXO//Jennevieve and the Short Leg Studio Team