Striving for Light update for 16 February 2024

Hotfix 0.9.2.0a-c

Fixes:
  • Fixed rare but where progress could carry over from other save files into the new challenge race save file
  • Fixed crash on exchanging trinkets when dying
  • Fixed to much map decorations spawn in faded map secret boss room
  • Fixed descent defense prolong/intensify upgrades not being reset on successful completed event and destroyed tower
  • Fixed wrong assigned sfx for completing challenges

