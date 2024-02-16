Hotfix 0.9.2.0a-c

Fixes:
- Fixed rare but where progress could carry over from other save files into the new challenge race save file
- Fixed crash on exchanging trinkets when dying
- Fixed to much map decorations spawn in faded map secret boss room
- Fixed descent defense prolong/intensify upgrades not being reset on successful completed event and destroyed tower
- Fixed wrong assigned sfx for completing challenges
Want to discuss the Eclipse content update with other players, or found any bugs, feel invited to join our discord.
Changed files in this update