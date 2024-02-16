V1.5 - Challenges, and new weapons

Share · View all patches · Build 13481332 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 22:59:13 UTC by Wendy

We're skipping version 1.4 because there are many changes.

We said we would only make in-game announcements until the 2.0 patch on the 19th, but there are so lots of changes that we need to document them. Sorry for that.

We've added 10 new "Challenges" of the pot lady. Complete the challenges(they are difficult) and get new weapons :)

Caution: Challenges' difficulty is being tested now. The difficulty of the challenges may be adjusted in the future.

You can now see item and skill descriptions in "Key Arrange." (no longer need to use the mouse to see the description when playing with a gamepad).

8 weapons have been removed. Owners of these weapons will receive 30,000 gold.

The following weapons have been removed

(Common) Tuning Fork of Hex

(Common) Old Wooden Wand

(Common) Jeweled Rapier

(Common) Sage's Staff

(Rare) Tranquility of Winter

(Rare) Terror's Tooth

(Rare) Electro-Master's Galvanic Sword

(Epic) Doomknight's Demonic Blade

Some weapons have been changed or nerfed.

8 new "Preset Weapons" have been added.

Preset weapons can be obtained from Challenge rewards, from clearing 50 or 100 waves, or from hidden chest. Preset weapons are not stat-boosting weapons like regular weapons, and cannot be sold or upgraded. They allow you to play the game with a set set of stats when you start both "from scratch" and "from wave 6 onwards". Recommended for those who want more variety in their gameplay!

Fixed loud sound on mass weapon gacha 50 and 100.

Passives for max stats will no longer appear in reward chests and store.

Weapon upgrades count now appear together in the in-game weapon icon.

Chain Slash can now be flipped while casting.

Final Attack buff:

Added a red effect.

Added penetration +1.

Now heals for 10% of damage dealt starting at level 5.

At level 20, you can now change direction mid-strike.

Armory now also shows the number of weapons you have.

Fixed an issue that sometimes left ice or fire effects on the map.

Fixed some issues with saves.

Fixed the Revenant King's moonwalk and reduced his speed by 12% while levitating.

Fixed the issue that the alter ego chases enemies in the air but can't attack.

Passives that restore HP per hit now restore HP proportional to your damage. Crave more blood!

Slightly increased the amount of gold dropped by enemies.

Shadow Ninja will now briefly become invincible after using his unique ability Roll.

Reduced the delay between summoning and firing the Thousand Blades Portal.

Reduced the item's continuous use time limit from 0.5 seconds to 0.1 seconds.

Those who successfully open a hidden chest will also have a re-locked chest to unlock the new weapon.

There are many other minor changes that we didn't get to write down.

We're so grateful to everyone who plays, your support has helped us continue to pursue our dreams as game developers. Thanks!