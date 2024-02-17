 Skip to content

Time and Time again - a Strategy game update for 17 February 2024

Changelog - v0.9.3

Changelog - v0.9.3

Build 13481304

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI

  • Added Construction and Recruitment queue to HUD with Settlement selected.
  • New Criminality breakdown screen added.

Gameplay

  • Improvements requiring access to specific zone types are now buildable if border expansion grants access to such tiles (such as water further away from an inland settlement).
  • Threshold added to trader shipping food to not cause starvation (retain minimum 20% of max storage)

Graphics

  • Border rendering updated.

Bug

  • Fixed issue where improvement upgrade cost would differ in New Improvement screen and the Improvement Details screen.
  • Fixed an issue where texts would exceed UI element size.

Localization

  • Loc added for writing/alchemy
  • Chinese (simplified) localization updated.

Editor

  • Can now add custom events to maps, with various triggers and actions (WIP)
  • Triggers: Day-based, Zone selection (Enter area, leave area)
  • Actions: Show message, Spawn unit
  • Settlement visuals now follow when adjusting terrain altitude.
  • Height is now capped when raising terrain altitude.
  • More icons added.

Technical

  • Fixed font-rendering so it can auto-scale down text as needed.
  • Fixes to entity management system which caused crashes in some scenarios.

Changed files in this update

