Changelog - v0.9.3

UI
- Added Construction and Recruitment queue to HUD with Settlement selected.
- New Criminality breakdown screen added.
Gameplay
- Improvements requiring access to specific zone types are now buildable if border expansion grants access to such tiles (such as water further away from an inland settlement).
- Threshold added to trader shipping food to not cause starvation (retain minimum 20% of max storage)
Graphics
- Border rendering updated.
Bug
- Fixed issue where improvement upgrade cost would differ in New Improvement screen and the Improvement Details screen.
- Fixed an issue where texts would exceed UI element size.
Localization
- Loc added for writing/alchemy
- Chinese (simplified) localization updated.
Editor
- Can now add custom events to maps, with various triggers and actions (WIP)
- Triggers: Day-based, Zone selection (Enter area, leave area)
- Actions: Show message, Spawn unit
- Settlement visuals now follow when adjusting terrain altitude.
- Height is now capped when raising terrain altitude.
- More icons added.
Technical
- Fixed font-rendering so it can auto-scale down text as needed.
- Fixes to entity management system which caused crashes in some scenarios.
Changed files in this update