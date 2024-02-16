Patch v1.076 (Main)

If no one is using an important mechanic of your game, that means that mechanic sucks.

So here's a new one, so you don't have to switch to dodge to get out of the damaged animation no more.

General - Added a new recovery mechanic. Now whenever you are damaged, you can just press Jump to get out of the damaged animation. This will also show up on the screen and tell you when to press it.

This feature is available for all characters, and for the upcoming playable knight.





Huntress updated a few animations.

Jump cancel now also resets the gun cooldowns (except for the shotgun, as that would be too overpowered.)

Character Reset/Cancels now also reset the double taps, this should make it a bit more consistent, and reduce accidental double tap moves.

Can't press the attack while paused anymore.

Fiery Uppercut - Reduced the lockout time as it felt a bit too long.

Minor Adjustments to the animation system for the ranged weapons.

Known issues -

See trello.

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.

https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE