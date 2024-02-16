 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 16 February 2024

Patch v1.076 (Main)

Share · View all patches · Build 13481247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If no one is using an important mechanic of your game, that means that mechanic sucks.

So here's a new one, so you don't have to switch to dodge to get out of the damaged animation no more.

  • General - Added a new recovery mechanic. Now whenever you are damaged, you can just press Jump to get out of the damaged animation. This will also show up on the screen and tell you when to press it.
    This feature is available for all characters, and for the upcoming playable knight.


  • Huntress updated a few animations.
  • Jump cancel now also resets the gun cooldowns (except for the shotgun, as that would be too overpowered.)
  • Character Reset/Cancels now also reset the double taps, this should make it a bit more consistent, and reduce accidental double tap moves.
  • Can't press the attack while paused anymore.
  • Fiery Uppercut - Reduced the lockout time as it felt a bit too long.
  • Minor Adjustments to the animation system for the ranged weapons.

Known issues -
See trello.
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1701891
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1701892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link