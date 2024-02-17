 Skip to content

Football Simulator update for 17 February 2024

Patch Notes v0.09 Early Access

Build 13481199

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Game Optimization: 20-40% performance improvement
  • Completely rebuilt character: Reduced draw calls. Better animation. Better materials.
  • New hand animation when catching ball.
  • New hurdle and land animation with ball.
  • New sideline players from your roster (contains known issues to be hotfixed).
  • New crowd / audience (contains known issues to be hotfixed).
  • Press “B” after the play to keep it going for another 3 seconds.

Improvements:

  • New Physics Setting: Pro Lite 2. Very realistic. Tight animation.
  • New Physics Override settings to improve and tweak to greater detail
  • Player names visible while holding R1.

Bug Fixes:

  • Numerous bug fixes across UI.
  • Fix for lens flare at night.

Changed files in this update

