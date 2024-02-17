Patch Notes v0.09 Early Access

Features:
- Game Optimization: 20-40% performance improvement
- Completely rebuilt character: Reduced draw calls. Better animation. Better materials.
- New hand animation when catching ball.
- New hurdle and land animation with ball.
- New sideline players from your roster (contains known issues to be hotfixed).
- New crowd / audience (contains known issues to be hotfixed).
- Press “B” after the play to keep it going for another 3 seconds.
Improvements:
- New Physics Setting: Pro Lite 2. Very realistic. Tight animation.
- New Physics Override settings to improve and tweak to greater detail
- Player names visible while holding R1.
Bug Fixes:
- Numerous bug fixes across UI.
- Fix for lens flare at night.
Changed files in this update