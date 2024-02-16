 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hardcore Cottagecore update for 16 February 2024

Small update v1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13481176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved performance on Violet Veil Marsh

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2753331
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2753332
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2753333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link