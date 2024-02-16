 Skip to content

Bardic: Quest for Love update for 16 February 2024

Hot Fix #4

Share · View all patches · Build 13481174

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed flavor text
  • Description under forecast
  • Description Hosting and Dish moves
  • Each hero has 10 SP and Energy
  • Remove Descriptions
  • Energy/SP can be moved like a slider
  • Go back button if you click on a Targetable special skill
  • Special moves = consise description
  • Remove opposite type damage
  • Yield Double gold for Skill damage same type

