- Removed flavor text
- Description under forecast
- Description Hosting and Dish moves
- Each hero has 10 SP and Energy
- Remove Descriptions
- Energy/SP can be moved like a slider
- Go back button if you click on a Targetable special skill
- Special moves = consise description
- Remove opposite type damage
- Yield Double gold for Skill damage same type
Bardic: Quest for Love update for 16 February 2024
Hot Fix #4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2597481
Windows 64-bitDLC 2837650English Depot 2837650
Changed files in this update