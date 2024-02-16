v1.0.08 - NEW FEATURES and HOTFIXES - 2/16/2024

Fixed a glitch where PowerUp Effects would persist in story cinematics.

Fixed a glitch where The Story camera view was occluded in some angles during the Bear Cave and Sockzone story stage.

Fixed the portal sound not activating in the first warp cinematic in Story mode.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when rapidly pausing the game mid whacking animation.

Fixed the timer so that it used the correct menu theme.

Fixed a crash when Piñatas were picked up in Arcade mode when everything had already been unlocked.

Fixed Bear not being the correct weight during the outro cinematic on the Bear Cave Story stage.

Fixed the TV hat's model.

Fixed Magic Bear skin to warp correctly with weight gain.

Updated the Credits.