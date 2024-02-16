Update 78: bug fixes.

Update v78:
Improved:
- Tooltips: changed some tooltips to add clarity and more info.
Fixed:
- Fire employee: the fire employee button did not work correctly in the hire window inside the base.
- Ladder bug: when the explorer used the ladder quickly after entering or leaving the robot, it bugged the game.
- Fully upgrade weapons: once you equiped a weapon in a sector, you could not keep upgrading it when you visited a new sector.
- Sector events story: the story symbols did not show.
- Map sector selector depth: the sector selector no longer shows on top of the background.
- Hive crash: when you found a hive the game crashed.
Changed files in this update