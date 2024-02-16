 Skip to content

Planetary Exploration Company update for 16 February 2024

Update 78: bug fixes.

Build 13481013

Update v78:

Improved:

  1. Tooltips: changed some tooltips to add clarity and more info.

Fixed:

  1. Fire employee: the fire employee button did not work correctly in the hire window inside the base.
  2. Ladder bug: when the explorer used the ladder quickly after entering or leaving the robot, it bugged the game.
  3. Fully upgrade weapons: once you equiped a weapon in a sector, you could not keep upgrading it when you visited a new sector.
  4. Sector events story: the story symbols did not show.
  5. Map sector selector depth: the sector selector no longer shows on top of the background.
  6. Hive crash: when you found a hive the game crashed.

