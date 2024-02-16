 Skip to content

Pirates Journey update for 16 February 2024

Pirates Incoming: It's time to Raid

Pirates Journey update for 16 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to explore the bases of enemy factions in Pirates Journey, raid them and become the ultimate ruler of the island!

If you do not capture their bases, there is no doubt that they will attack you.

May the best captain and his crew win!

