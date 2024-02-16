- Added and FOV Option. (Field of View can be set from 40 - 60, in increments of 5).
- Increased "Interaction Distance" on all interactable objects in the game. (You can now select objects from farther away, which should make navigating the game world easier.)
- Adjusted the animation on the drawer you find the flashlight in.
- Configured animations on certain objects in the game, so you don't see them initializing when loading into certain scenes.
- Adjusted the position on a certain game object that points to a certain area (I'm trying to avoid spoilers here), to make it a TINY bit more understandable as to where you're supposed to search.
- Other miscellaneous touchups.
A Night On The Farm update for 16 February 2024
Patch Notes for February 16, 2024 (Build 1.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2598341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update