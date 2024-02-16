 Skip to content

A Night On The Farm update for 16 February 2024

Patch Notes for February 16, 2024 (Build 1.1)

Build 13480906

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added and FOV Option. (Field of View can be set from 40 - 60, in increments of 5).
  • Increased "Interaction Distance" on all interactable objects in the game. (You can now select objects from farther away, which should make navigating the game world easier.)
  • Adjusted the animation on the drawer you find the flashlight in.
  • Configured animations on certain objects in the game, so you don't see them initializing when loading into certain scenes.
  • Adjusted the position on a certain game object that points to a certain area (I'm trying to avoid spoilers here), to make it a TINY bit more understandable as to where you're supposed to search.
  • Other miscellaneous touchups.

