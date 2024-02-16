 Skip to content

Super Dungeon Designer update for 16 February 2024

2-16-24 Dungeon Completion Ribbons!

16 February 2024

A small update here - when you clear a dungeon by playing it from Browse Dungeons a green ribbon will now appear to let you know you've already beat that dungeon.

Can you clear all 181 (and counting) dungeons??

