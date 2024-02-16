Hello vikings!

Asgard Realm

Today’s the day! Finally, the last realm, Asgard, is live!

We couldn’t be happier about it, it’s been a long journey and we are very grateful for you all, for your support, feedback and everything!



Asgard realm is a bit different from the others. You will fight the most known gods of Norse Mythology including Loki, Thor…! We’ve been wanting to develop them since day one :D

This realm will also include a 5th wave to make things more epic. Expert mode will also have a surprise at the end. We won’t spoil much more so you can explore this realm by yourselves!

And now, what we all have been waiting for… future steps! Release date! New content! A new Gnöki plush?!

Let’s go one by one:

Mark your calendars for April 26th! Nordic Ashes 1.0 will be out that day and we want to deliver the best game possible! So let’s do it! ːNA_Gnokiː

New content

We are going to take a couple of months before the official release date so we can polish everything, redraw some things, etc.

More relics

New Character

Game balancing

Rework of some artifacts

QoL

Secrets

& more!

And we will be reading your suggestions so feel free to add them to the Steam forums or Discord.

Asgard Ragnarok and Nightmare

We will update next week with this two game modes so they are complete.

Gnöki Plush

Many of you have written to us asking how to get a Gnöki plush. As the past campaign was a success, we will be releasing a new version of the Gnöki plush, based on the illustration below. We’re really hyped about it! More details in the future.

Dark Knight Skins

Long time ago we decided these skins would be Early Access Exclusive, but after reading your feedback (and thank you for the people who write polite feedback) we’ve decided to make them permanent, just as the event skins.

However, just as themed skins, it will be easier to get them before 1.0 as a thank you for the early support of the game.

Price increase

It will be 2 years of development the day we release the game. We never imagined this game would turn out so big. We love reading comments and watching people that have played for 1hour, 10 hours… more than a 100 hours?! It’s so amazing!

And for all this content and effort developing the game we firmly believe that the price should be increased. Its future price will change from 4.99$ to most likely, 8.99$. This will happen on March 25th.

If you want to get it at a discounted price, we have a 20% discount running until Feb 24th, and Spring Sale will still be there before the price increase, so you can still grab it at a lower price then.

We won’t be updating the game after next week. But as always, we’d like to keep you informed about our progress and what we’re developing. So expect a News post every two weeks or so.

Future DLCs

On the release date, we will have 2 DLCs available: Artbook and Soundtrack. Both of them will be available on the store page.

And after release, we will start working on content DLCs! We still have many ideas we’d like to add to the game that would suit very well as DLCs.

And I think that’s all for today, that was a long post!

Here’s a shot version in case you didn’t want to read that much :P

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

