Patch Notes 0.9.3

Hello, gamers. The 0.9.3 patch is here!

Note: 📢 indicates items that reflect the community's feedback!

🎮Major Changes

💬 Addition of 2 new games in 'Challenge Mode'

Challenge Mode



Test your limits!

A new game mode, 'Challenge Mode,' has arrived at Arcade Party. Games with 'Challenge Mode' start at a low difficulty and gradually increase in difficulty based on your performance. How far can you go? Try it now!

🛠Bug Fixes and Gameplay Improvements

📢 Fixed the issue where background music was not playing in stages and final boss fights

💬 Redesigned some UI elements, including player cards

💬 'Step It Up' mini-game now has Challenge Mode

💬 'Dino Safari' mini-game now has Challenge Mode

👾Known Issues

💬 Resetting of player character settings upon reconnecting to the game

💬 Blocks overlapping in the 'Robot Factory' mini-game during the 'Speedy' stage effect

💬 In the 'Step It Up' minigame multiplayer practice game, there's an issue where other players appear to be not moving

💬 Temporary loss of control after escaping a choking state in the 'Dinners Ready' mini-game

💬 In some minigames, the marker indicating my character at the start of the game is displayed in black



Mini-games updated to Challenge Mode are now available in Party Mode and My Arcade's existing machines right now! Log in and test your limits!

The development team will continue to add 'Challenge Mode' to existing mini-games so you can fully showcase your gaming skills! Also, as previously mentioned, we are diligently developing a 'Ranking System' that will allow you to compete with other players worldwide based on the scores you achieve in games. Please stay tuned!

Please play the newly added Challenge Mode games and leave your feedback. You can also send us which games you'd like to see in Challenge Mode next! We will prioritize the development of mini-games that receive the most recommendations. Send your opinions through comments and the 'Send Feedback' feature in the game. We read all your feedback and opinions.

Thank you!

🕹️❤️📺❤️

