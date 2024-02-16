 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 16 February 2024

Updates for v0.9.99

Share · View all patches · Build 13480803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This build addresses the following:

  • The ability to hover in place.
  • The ability to use B/Circle to exit when using the Grip mechanic.
  • Fixed typos.
  • Added localization in a few spots.

Thanks!

Larry

Changed files in this update

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest Content Depot 1908061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link