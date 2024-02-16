Update notes - February 16

Release note:
- Cutscenes now have a progressive circle to prevent accidental skipping:
- In the settings, we now have the option for fullscreen/windowed.
- "Smart fit" function to avoid image cropping on Steam Deck.
- Many bug fixes.
