Captain Firehawk and the Laser Love Situation update for 16 February 2024

Update notes - February 16

Build 13480756 · Last edited by Wendy

Release note:

  • Cutscenes now have a progressive circle to prevent accidental skipping:
  • In the settings, we now have the option for fullscreen/windowed.
  • "Smart fit" function to avoid image cropping on Steam Deck.
  • Many bug fixes.

