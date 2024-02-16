 Skip to content

DrumBeats VR update for 16 February 2024

Update v0.695

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

In this update you'll find:

  • Score-star rating (not for customs, yet)
  • Level override: override the level for all songs in the gameplay options
  • Added support for the Vive Cosmos Elite
  • Improved the hit-stability

Enjoy!

