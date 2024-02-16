Update v0.695

Dear players,
In this update you'll find:
- Score-star rating (not for customs, yet)
- Level override: override the level for all songs in the gameplay options
- Added support for the Vive Cosmos Elite
- Improved the hit-stability
Enjoy!
