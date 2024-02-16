2/16/24 - Chaos Chain Update 1.39.0

Chaos Chain

Salutations, freelancers...

Here is the next update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED Hazard Scanner Cyware appearing twice in Crank's shop list (He just REALLY wanted you to buy those) * FIXED price of medtech drone system (Price was too low) **Changes & Additions:** * Added 3 more new soundtracks to the main menu * Updated the version number text color to be green for easier visibility and to make it more obvious for people when submitting bugs/etc * Disabled the "Character has advanced in rank." message displayed at the end of combat if a character or companion leveled up (Not necessary since there is already a gauge that fills and displays this) * Added briefcase gadget based on player request for more inventory upgrade items (+40 inventory space, -8 initiative) * Updated several shop listings * Added some new misc items * Added EMT Triage Ability (Community Request, +8 Health, +2 Mettle, Cures Bleeding, -8 Init On Use, Costs 7 AP) * Added EMT Response Pack (Backpack slot item, +20 Inv Slots, EMT Triage Ability, +10% Healing Efficiency) * Indigo now starts with the EMT Response Pack instead of the duffel bag * Updated randomized container loot drop lists * Increased the opacity of the screen green color tint when toxic rain affects you * Added a slight green color tint when toxic rain is active but isn't affecting you * Added some new item icon art * Forfeit command in combat is replaced with Give Up and the icon is now the death symbol so it's more obvious * Slightly tweaked mid-day daylight color values * Panic no longer shows a popup in combat when it removes (Only lasts 1 turn) * Shock no longer shows a popup in combat when it removes (Only lasts 1 turn) * Support DLC activation messages after character creation now auto-close after 1 second * Added more decor to several areas * Lowered background music volume while in character creation by 20% (It was quite loud) * Some other small adjustments

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for me. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel! I've also gone ahead and started an official Patreon Page to help bring in financial support for the game going forward.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

There's even a demo to try the game out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2324430/

Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː