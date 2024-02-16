 Skip to content

Sympathia update for 16 February 2024

ver. 1.2.3にアップデート

Sympathia ver. 1.2.3
バグを修正しました。
前回のバグに引き続き、対象の期間、条件でプレイされた方は大変申し訳ございません。

【変更点】
・体力回復有りモード(Heal Hp)で、StageAから体力10になるバグ修正(1.2.0に変更時に混入したバグ)

